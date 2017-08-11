BuzzFeed has put together a list of movies that couldn’t happen in 2017, given how much access we have to each other via cell phones and social media. Here are some of our faves

The Parent Trap (1961, 1998). There’s no chance that Annie and Hallie wouldn’t have found their missing parent on Facebook and discovered that they were twins. Sixteen Candles (1984). With Facebook notifications, there’s no chance that everyone would have forgotten Samantha’s birthday and ruined her day. Home Alone (1990). Kevin would have texted his parents 0.2 seconds after he started panicking. Romeo and Juliet (1968, 1996, 2013). Texting would have solved literally all of their problems. Juliet could have texted Romeo to tell him that she was going to fake her death, and they could have planned their getaway and lived happily ever after. You’ve Got Mail (1998). Kathleen and Joe definitely would have met on a dating site, not in a chatroom. So obviously their identities would never have been a secret, and they probably never would have gotten together. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993). If Miranda were living in 2017, she definitely would have googled Mrs. Doubtfire before hiring her and been pretty suspicious when she found that Mrs. Doubtfire literally didn’t exist. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986). Ferris’ parents would definitely have called his cell phone to check in on him and been a bit confused when they heard a literal parade in the background. The Wizard of Oz (1939). Dorothy would have just put the Emerald City into Google Maps and walked directly to the Wizard. The end. Psycho (1960). Marion probably would have just found a hotel online and would never have randomly stopped at the creepy Bates Motel. Or she would have at least looked up the Bates Motel and seen that it had a suspicious lack of reviews.

