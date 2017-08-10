WATCH: John Legend’s Daughter Reacts to Him on Sesame Street

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna can definitely tell you how to get, how to get to Sesame Street after she saw her father on the show for the first time this week. On Wednesday, Teigen posted a video showing their 1-year-old’s adorable reaction as she watches Legend seated at a piano alongside Grover, Big Bird and Cookie Monster. The specially made video shows Legend and his furry, feathered friends calling out “Hi, Luna!” to the camera, which causes Luna to wave and cry out “Dada!” ADORABLE!!

When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

This what Luna was watching: