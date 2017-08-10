WATCH: John Legend’s Daughter Reacts to Him on Sesame Street

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna can definitely tell you how to get, how to get to Sesame Street after she saw her father on the show for the first time this week. On Wednesday, Teigen posted a video showing their 1-year-old’s adorable reaction as she watches Legend seated at a piano alongside Grover, Big Bird and Cookie Monster. The specially made video shows Legend and his furry, feathered friends calling out “Hi, Luna!” to the camera, which causes Luna to wave and cry out “Dada!” ADORABLE!!
This what Luna was watching: