Shades of the “Rally Squirrel” in 2011…

The Cardinals were trailing the Royals last night 5-4 in the sixth inning, and then this happened.

After the appearance of the cat, catcher Yadier Molina went on to hit a go-ahead grand slam that gave St. Louis an 8-5 advantage at home.

The Cardinals went on to win their 5th in a row by that 8-5 final score.