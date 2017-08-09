WATCH: Season Premiere of ‘Carpool Karaoke the Series’ with Will Smith

James Corden teamed up with Will Smith for Tuesday night’s season premiere of Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple Music. The segment shows the two getting jiggy to “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Boom! Shake the Room” and of course, “Getting Jiggy Wit’ It.” For the latter, the duo were accompanied by the University of Southern California’s legendary marching band Spirit of Troy. They released the first six minutes. But if you want to see the whole thing you have to sign up for Apple Music. Next weeks episode features Alicia Keys, John Legend, Metallica and Billy Eichner. It premieres August 15th.