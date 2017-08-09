KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Oprah Launching Health-Conscious Comfort Food Line

August 9, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: Food, health-conscious, Oprah
Photo by: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is launching a line of what People terms “health-conscious, heat-and-eat foods” in conjunction with Kraft Heinz.

The comfort food-heavy line includes side dishes, soups and items like Original Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Mashed Potatoes with additional mashed cauliflower, and Three Cheese Pasta with butternut squash. “I’ve been asked over the years to do anything you can imagine to attach my name to it to,” Winfrey tells People.

“I have always just wanted to stay in my lane and to do what was organic for me, authentic and natural. Food would be it.”

Click here for the full article. 

