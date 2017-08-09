MLB Ballpark Food Safety Rankings

Millions of baseball fans attend ballparks across North America annually, buying some peanuts and Cracker Jack—and hot food, too. But what are they getting themselves into?

Thousands of public inspection records gathered from local health departments in the United States and Canada reveal that food safety varies widely across Major League Baseball’s venues.

Sports Illustrated used data from 28 local health departments to compile a comprehensive ranking of ballpark food safety across the league based on the most recent inspection of the stadium.

Here is where our beloved Busch Stadium falls:

1.) Safeco Field – Seattle Mariners

2.) Fenway Park – Boston Red Sox

3.) Minute Maid Park – Houston Astros

4.) Coors Field – Colorado Rockies

5.) Chase Field – Arizona Diamondbacks

6.) Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals

Multiple concession stands in St. Louis were dinged for a lack of hot water at their hand sinks. Four stations lacked water, while another two sinks were inaccessible due to items stored inside of them. Busch had few citations related to improper food temperatures.

Source: City of St. Louis

7.) Rogers Centre – Toronto Blue Jays

8.) Wrigley Field – Chicago Cubs

9.) PNC Park – Pittsburgh Pirates

10.) Miller Park – Milwaukee Brewers

Click here to read the full list.