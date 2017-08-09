Maya Rudolph Will Star in A Christmas Story Live Musical

FOX’s next live musical event will arrive in December and Maya Rudolph has been named as its first star. According to Variety, A Christmas Story will be performed on December 17 and funny woman Rudolph will star as 9-year-old Ralphie’s mom.

The event is inspired both by the classic holiday movie and the Broadway production A Christmas Story: The Musical. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriters behind La La Land and the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, also scored A Christmas Story on Broadway and will compose “several more songs” for the event. The rest of the cast will be announced “soon.”

Click here to read the full article.