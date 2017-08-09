KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Maya Rudolph Will Star in A Christmas Story Live Musical

August 9, 2017 8:17 PM
Filed Under: A Christmas Story, Christmas, Maya Rudolph

FOX’s next live musical event will arrive in December and Maya Rudolph has been named as its first star. According to VarietyA Christmas Story will be performed on December 17 and funny woman Rudolph will star as 9-year-old Ralphie’s mom.

The event is inspired both by the classic holiday movie and the Broadway production A Christmas Story: The Musical. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriters behind La La Land and the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, also scored A Christmas Story on Broadway and will compose “several more songs” for the event. The rest of the cast will be announced “soon.”

Click here to read the full article. 

