Disney Out of Netflix; Plans to Launch Streaming Service

According to Reuters, Walt Disney Co will stop providing new movies to Netflix Inc starting in 2019 and launch its own streaming service. It also said it will launch an ESPN streaming service early next year. Details were limited when they made the announcement on Tuesday, with CEO Bob Iger saying that if a movie is Pixar- or Disney-branded, it will probably appear exclusively on the new service but the jury is still out on Marvel and Star Wars films. How many things can we possible subscribe too and pay for?!?!