KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Disney Out of Netflix; Plans to Launch Streaming Service

Trish August 9, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Disney, Netflix, Pixar
(Photo credit TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images)

According to Reuters, Walt Disney Co will stop providing new movies to Netflix Inc starting in 2019 and launch its own streaming service. It also said it will launch an ESPN streaming service early next year. Details were limited when they made the announcement on  Tuesday, with CEO Bob Iger saying that if a movie is Pixar- or Disney-branded, it will probably appear exclusively on the new service but the jury is still out on Marvel and Star Wars films. How many things can we possible subscribe too and pay for?!?!

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live