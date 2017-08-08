Taylor Swift Attends Jury Selection for Groping Trial Against DJ

Taylor Swift attended Monday’s jury selection for her trial against radio host David Mueller, who allegedly groped her when she was 23 years old. The Associated Press reports that the Grammy winner was present in a Denver courtroom as potential jurors were asked whether they have “listened to Taylor Swift on the radio,” “watched any Taylor Swift video,” or “read a blog, magazine, or other news reporting about Taylor Swift,” among other things.

According to the Associated Press, Swift — dressed in a white dress and black jacket — looked on in a Denver courtroom on Monday as potential jurors were asked questions. Mueller was also reportedly in attendance.

Swift and Mueller did not look at each other during the process, and Mueller had his “back turned to Swift, who sat at a nearby table with her mother, Andrea Swift, and their attorney,” reports the outlet.

People reports that jury selection is expected to last through Tuesday, with a total of eight jurors being selected out of a group of 60. Opening statements are also scheduled to begin today, with Taylor expected to take the stand at some point during the nine-day trial. Read more here.