Redhead Emojis to Roll Out in June 2018

It’s no secret that redheads have been very patiently waiting for scarlet-haired emojis for what feels like forever now. Many have expressed major frustration over the lack of inclusion (there was even a petition in Scotland that garnered more than 20,000 signatures), and we can definitely understand why considering how many redheads by birth, as well as redheads by choice are left out when speaking in symbols.

So, it comes as very welcome news that red-haired emojis will most likely be coming to iPhones in June 2018! It’s no joke: @HowToBeARedhead tweeted the this morning, keeping it short and simple, saying “NEWS: Redhead emojis are coming in June 2018!” We are definitely closer to getting our fiery friends, but the final outcome is still up in the air. A press release released by Unicode explains that while redhead emojis are on the final candidate list, they will still need to be officially approved at Unicodes 2017 Quarter 4 meeting. Jeremy Burge, the Chief Emoji Office at Emojipedia, also Tweeted on August 3, saying “necessary disclaimer: this 2018 emoji list is a draft, and subject to change.”

Now that we know redheads are officially on the draft, we have to wonder if they’ll include multiple hair types or just roll out one with straight strands. Perhaps it goes without saying but we sincerely hope Unicode will consider making the emoji with textured or curly red hair, as we most definitely need more visibility in that category, too.

We’re sure redheads around the world will be jumping for joy at this promising news considering they’ve been asking for years now. And while they will still have to wait until next summer to start actually using them — should everything pan out, that is! — this definitely calls for a hair flip.