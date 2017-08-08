Listen to Win Tickets To ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’

Listen all week long to win a 4 pack of tickets to ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ at the Peabody Opera House.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.

This Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live on stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life – all set to the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score.

Get more ticket information here.