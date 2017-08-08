KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

David Letterman to Host Netflix Talk Show

Trish August 8, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: David Letterman, Netflix, TV
Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former Late Show host David Letterman is coming out of retirement to host a six-episode talk show that will premiere on Netflix in 2018. The format will be far different than Letterman’s late-night foray, as he’ll conduct a single hourlong interview with one guest per episode. “I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” the 69-year-old Letterman said in a statement. “Here’s what I have learned: If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching; drive safely.” Yes!!! Yes!! Yes!!! Read more here.  I wonder if he will have the beard???

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live