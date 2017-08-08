David Letterman to Host Netflix Talk Show

Former Late Show host David Letterman is coming out of retirement to host a six-episode talk show that will premiere on Netflix in 2018. The format will be far different than Letterman’s late-night foray, as he’ll conduct a single hourlong interview with one guest per episode. “I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” the 69-year-old Letterman said in a statement. “Here’s what I have learned: If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching; drive safely.” Yes!!! Yes!! Yes!!! Read more here. I wonder if he will have the beard???