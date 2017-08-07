KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Woman Reunited Again, With Her Lost Class Ring

August 7, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: class rings, high school

Do you still have your class ring from high school? Well one woman had lost hers nearly 40 years ago, and she finally has it back!

Shortly after she graduated from Pace High School in Florida in 1979, Shannon Rose Forester lost her class ring in a car accident, only to reclaim it when her dad, a sheriff’s deputy, found it at a pawn shop.

But Forester couldn’t hang on to the ring, losing it again while stationed at a Navy Reserve Center in Wisconsin. Nicki Hintz, who was cleaning out her late father’s house, wound up finding the ring, later reaching Forester through a Facebook page dedicated to Pace alumnae, where Forester’s sister spotted the bauble. “I thought it was lost for good. I cannot thank Nicki enough for taking the time to return it. She is special person to go to that trouble during a difficult time in her own life,” Forester told The Pensacola News Journal

 

