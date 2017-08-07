Seinfeld Actor Jason Alexander Calls Out Mannequin Lookalike

Actor Jason Alexander, best known for playing George Costanza on Seinfeld, has hilariously called out a familiar-looking mannequin he spotted in a store window. Alexander shared a photo on Twitter of a balding mannequin wearing white briefs and a tank top that looked suspiciously like himself.
Seinfeld fans will remember the episode in which George posed for a photo shoot wearing just white underwear and black socks. Another episode featured Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Elaine discovering her own mannequin lookalike.