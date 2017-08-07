KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Seinfeld Actor Jason Alexander Calls Out Mannequin Lookalike

August 7, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: George Costanza, Jason Alexander, seinfeld
(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Actor Jason Alexander, best known for playing George Costanza on Seinfeld, has hilariously called out a familiar-looking mannequin he spotted in a store window. Alexander shared a photo on Twitter of a balding mannequin wearing white briefs and a tank top that looked suspiciously like himself.

Seinfeld fans will remember the episode in which George posed for a photo shoot wearing just white underwear and black socks. Another episode featured Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Elaine discovering her own mannequin lookalike.

 

 

