Seinfeld Actor Jason Alexander Calls Out Mannequin Lookalike

Actor Jason Alexander, best known for playing George Costanza on Seinfeld, has hilariously called out a familiar-looking mannequin he spotted in a store window. Alexander shared a photo on Twitter of a balding mannequin wearing white briefs and a tank top that looked suspiciously like himself.

Don't know who made these mannequins. But if anyone puts glasses on the one 2nd from the left, there will be a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/hGXk13S8Yt — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 3, 2017

Seinfeld fans will remember the episode in which George posed for a photo shoot wearing just white underwear and black socks. Another episode featured Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Elaine discovering her own mannequin lookalike.