Jennifer Aniston Returning to TV for One Night Only

Save for an occasional late-night appearance, Jennifer Aniston hasn’t really embraced television in recent years. So what? She can do what she wants! Think of that sweet, sweet Friends money, baby! But we guess we can now say she’s not … on a (TV) break anymore.

ABC revealed today that Aniston will be guest-starring and banging a large gong as a judge on The Gong Show, where she’ll be judging alongside Jack Black and Will Arnett on the August 14 episode. (You know, the kooky game show that’s hosted by Mike Myers in disguise.)

This should be good fun and also get people even more excited about Aniston’s potential new series with Reese Witherspoon, which revolves around morning news anchors in New York City. Rachel and Jill Green, back at it again!