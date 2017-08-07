Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Split

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are getting divorced.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris seemed like a really awesome couple. But not awesome enough, apparently. They’re divorcing after eight years. He’s 38 and she’s 40, and they have a son named Jack who turns five this month.

They released a joint statement on Chris’s Facebook page yesterday. Here’s what it said: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

They met in 2007, on the set of a movie not many people saw called “Take Me Home Tonight”. Obviously HIS career has REALLY taken off since then, with “Parks and Recreation”, “Jurassic World”, and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

And that may have had something to do with the split. There were rumors over the past year that things in their marriage weren’t going well. Here’s what she said about them on her podcast in December…

“I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would.”

