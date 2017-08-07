11-year-old Boy Belts ‘Let it Go’, Shocks Idina Menzel

Meet Luke Chacko, an 11-year-old boy from Texas who’s become a viral sensation after belting out Idina Menzel’s Frozen hit “Let It Go” during one of her recent concerts. Menzel, who often asks for volunteers from the audience to duet with her, appeared to choose Chacko because he was one of the few boys in the crowd. Chacko’s rendition ends up being so good that an obviously impressed Menzel tells the audience to “shut up for a minute” so he can sing it again. Wow he’s really good!!!

Chacko later told WFAA of his love for the track, “I know that boys don’t like ‘Let It Go’ because it’s a girl’s song, but I mean, songs are for everyone. It’s music, it’s art.”