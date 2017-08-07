KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

11-year-old Boy Belts ‘Let it Go’, Shocks Idina Menzel

Trish August 7, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Frozen, Idina Menzel, let it go
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Meet Luke Chacko, an 11-year-old boy from Texas who’s become a viral sensation after belting out Idina Menzel’s Frozen hit “Let It Go” during one of her recent concerts. Menzel, who often asks for volunteers from the audience to duet with her, appeared to choose Chacko because he was one of the few boys in the crowd.  Chacko’s rendition ends up being so good that an obviously impressed Menzel tells the audience to “shut up for a minute” so he can sing it again. Wow he’s really good!!!

Chacko later told WFAA of his love for the track, “I know that boys don’t like ‘Let It Go’ because it’s a girl’s song, but I mean, songs are for everyone. It’s music, it’s art.”

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live