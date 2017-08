Check out the trailer for “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”.

NBC’s “Law & Order True Crime” is an upcoming true crime anthology series. “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” is the first in that series, and it’s a dramatization of the trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez who were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents. It stars Edie Falco and Anthony Edwards.

The show will air Tuesday’s this fall right after ‘This Is Us’.