A month before the return of Will & Grace even begins, NBC just announced it has ordered a second season of the comedy from Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt also said that an additional four episodes were picked up for the first season, bringing the total order to 16. Wow. “When we got the initial order of 12 I thought, that didn’t seem like enough,” quipped Sean Hayes, who plays Jack McFarland.

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Sept. 28.