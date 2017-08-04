The ‘Ta-Ta Towel’ Is Here, And We Have Mixed Feelings About It

2017 — the year of the Ta-Ta Towel.
What is a Ta-Ta Towel, you ask? Simply put, it’s a cloth sling for your boobs, fastened around your neck, designed to aide the dreaded boob-sweat situation.
“Keep them high. Keep them dry,” is the product’s slogan.
The Ta-Ta Towel is branded as lounge wear, and is meant to be worn all on its own.
“Whether at the spa, gym, or just lounging around the house, the Ta-Ta Towel will be your boobs’ new breast friend,” the website reads.
The Ta-Ta Towel is – not surprisingly – drawing a lot of attention on social media — mostly from those who are jealous they didn’t think of it first, or who need one … like now.
The unique invention is $45, and available for pre-order on the Ta-Ta Towel website.
So, what do you think of the Ta-Ta Towel?