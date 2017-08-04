KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

The ‘Ta-Ta Towel’ Is Here, And We Have Mixed Feelings About It

August 4, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: boobs, new products, ta ta towel
Ta-Ta Towel (Facebook photo)

2017 — the year of the Ta-Ta Towel.

What is a Ta-Ta Towel, you ask? Simply put, it’s a cloth sling for your boobs, fastened around your neck, designed to aide the dreaded boob-sweat situation.

“Keep them high. Keep them dry,” is the product’s slogan.

The Ta-Ta Towel is branded as lounge wear, and is meant to be worn all on its own.

“Whether at the spa, gym, or just lounging around the house, the Ta-Ta Towel will be your boobs’ new breast friend,” the website reads.

The Ta-Ta Towel is – not surprisingly – drawing a lot of attention on social media — mostly from those who are jealous they didn’t think of it first, or who need one … like now.

The unique invention is $45, and available for pre-order on the Ta-Ta Towel website.

So, what do you think of the Ta-Ta Towel?

