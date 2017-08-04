The ‘Ta-Ta Towel’ Is Here, And We Have Mixed Feelings About It

2017 — the year of the Ta-Ta Towel.

What is a Ta-Ta Towel, you ask? Simply put, it’s a cloth sling for your boobs, fastened around your neck, designed to aide the dreaded boob-sweat situation.

“Keep them high. Keep them dry,” is the product’s slogan.

The Ta-Ta Towel is branded as lounge wear, and is meant to be worn all on its own.

“Whether at the spa, gym, or just lounging around the house, the Ta-Ta Towel will be your boobs’ new breast friend,” the website reads.

The Ta-Ta Towel is – not surprisingly – drawing a lot of attention on social media — mostly from those who are jealous they didn’t think of it first, or who need one … like now.

I can't even. Like why didn't I think of this?! #tatatowel pic.twitter.com/kKr4A0Hemn — Mary Staes (@MStaes) August 2, 2017

Basically, if you don't get me a "ta-ta towel" for Christmas we aren't friends anymore. pic.twitter.com/pXTwXGy4F6 — Sequoia (@squeezey_marie) August 4, 2017

I CAN NOT believe I'm about to say this but….hit me up Ta-Ta Towel, let's do this! — Delicate Flower (@dfdammit) July 18, 2017

never knew I needed something so bad in my life until I saw the "ta-ta towel" — taylor (@taylordurfeee) August 4, 2017

The unique invention is $45, and available for pre-order on the Ta-Ta Towel website.

So, what do you think of the Ta-Ta Towel?