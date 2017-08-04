Sylvester Stallone to Guest Star in ‘This Is Us’

You know that Kevin is leaving Sophie back in New York to shoot a Ron Howard movie in L.A, but you didn’t know what kind of star power this movie had. Well, you’re about to find out.

Sylvester Stallone will guest-star in the second season of This Is Us, creator Dan Fogelman announced on Thursday at during a panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

The Rocky vet enters the story as one of the stars of the war film for which Ron Howard has recruited Kevin (Justin Hartley). His character in the movie serves as a bit of a “father figure” for Kevin’s character. The storyline actually deals less with the film, and more that Stallone “hears Kevin is experiencing in his life with his own father, and talks to Kevin a little bit about life and acting and memory and aging,” Fogelman tells EW. “It’s a big part. It’s going to be really cool.” (As of now, Stallone is only booked for one episode.)

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia worked with Stallone in the 2006 movie Rocky Balboa, playing Rocky’s son.

Stallone is the first big-name guest star of the NBC family dramedy’s second season. Last season, celebrities playing themselves in cameos included Katie Couric, Seth Meyers, Alan Thicke, and Howard.

This Is Us kicks off season 2 on Sept. 26.