KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Ralph Macchio Back as Karate Kid!!

Trish August 4, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio, TV
(Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

The”Karate Kid’s” coming back!!

Ralph Macchio, who first played Daniel LaRusso in 1984’s The Karate Kid, is set to reprise his role in a sequel series for YouTube Red titled Cobra Kai — and his on-screen rival, William Zabka, will be joining him for the ride as Johnny Lawrence.

The half-hour comedy received a straight-to-series order with 10 episodes of Cobra Kai, set 30 years after the original film. In this next chapter of the saga, Johnny is down on his luck and re-opens the Cobra Kai dojo on his search for redemption. This puts him at odds with Daniel, who, though successful, is trying to find balance in his life without Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita, who died in 2005). Click here to read more.

Remember this infamous moment at the All Valley Karate Tournament? They have a lot to work through.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live