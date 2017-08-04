KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

LIST: The Top 10 Songs Couples Don't Want Played at Their Wedding

August 4, 2017
Filed Under: wedding dance, Wedding Reception Music

The wedding season will heat up again here in the fall and the decision on music at the reception is often overlooked by couples.

FiveThirtyEight.com recently talked to a bunch of wedding DJs, and came up with the top ten songs people hate to hear at weddings.

Here are the ten songs that couples specifically tell wedding DJs not to play . . .

 

1.  “The Duck Dance”.

 

2.  “The Cha-Cha Slide” by DJ Casper.

 

3.  “The Macarena” by Los Del Rio.

 

4.  “The Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid.

 

5.  “YMCA” by The Village People.

 

6.  “The Electric Slide” by Marcia Griffiths.

 

7.  “The Hokey Pokey”.

 

8.  “Wobble” by V.I.C.

 

9.  “Happy” by Pharrell Williams.  Maybe because we’ve all heard it 7 BILLION times in the last four years.

 

10.  “Shout” by the Isley Brothers.

 

Here are a few more honorable mentions:  “Love Shack” at #11 . . . “Blurred Lines”“Single Ladies”, and “Sweet Caroline”, which all tied at #13 . . . “Hot in Herre” by Nelly at #22 . . . and “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees at #24.

 

Click Here to read more.

