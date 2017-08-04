KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Halo Top Unveils 7 New Flavors of Low-Calorie Ice Cream

August 4, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Halo Top, ice cream, low calorie products
Photo by: Instagram

Halo Top, which has a dedicated fanbase that’s made it the best-selling pint of ice cream in U.S. grocery stores, has unveiled seven new flavors: : Pancakes & Waffles, Cinnamon Roll, Mochi Green Tea, Rainbow Swirl, Candy Bar, Chocolate Covered Banana, and Caramel Macchiato.

The low-calorie ice cream brand already had 17 flavors to choose from, and its new additions contain 240 to 360 calories per pint. “Our fans wanted more flavors – and we did too. We made a list of which flavors they wanted the most and figured out how we could make them the Halo Top way,” the company’s founder and CEO Justin Woolverton said in a press release. “Making new flavors is always fun and we absolutely can’t wait for these to hit shelves.” The newest flavors will be available in a few weeks.

