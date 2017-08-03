Trish’s Trash: Luann & Tom Getting a Divorce

Wow you hate to see this happen to anyone but I don’t think this is a big surprise. I am surprised it was this soon! Mere days after telling Bravo’s Andy Cohen that she and Tom D’Agostino “have a very passionate love affair” going, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps and her husband of eight months have filed for divorce. “It’s with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted today. “We care for each other very much; hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” Page Six reports that the pair had been fighting a lot lately—de Lesseps recently denied slapping D’Agostino in a New York restaurant—and that D’Agostino hated the reality-show lifestyle. So, buddy, why’d you marry a reality TV star then?

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017