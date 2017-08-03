KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Trish’s Trash: Luann & Tom Getting a Divorce

Trish August 3, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Andy Cohen, Bravo TV, Luann, Real Housewives Of New York City
Wow you hate to see this happen to anyone but I don’t think this is a big surprise. I am surprised it was this soon! Mere days after telling Bravo’s Andy Cohen that she and Tom D’Agostino “have a very passionate love affair” going, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps and her husband of eight months have filed for divorce. “It’s with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted today. “We care for each other very much; hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”  Page Six reports that the pair had been fighting a lot lately—de Lesseps recently denied slapping D’Agostino in a New York restaurant—and that D’Agostino hated the reality-show lifestyle. So, buddy, why’d you marry a reality TV star then?

