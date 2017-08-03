KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Macchiatos This Week

August 3, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Coffee, Macchiatos, Starbucks
(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Starbucks is giving away free macchiatos as part of their new ”Meet for Macchiatos” promotion, which runs through Monday, August 7, in the United States. According to the Starbucks website, the event is pegged to International Friendship Day and is aiming to promote the coffee chain’s new Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato–both of which launched in early 2017. As part of the promotion, participating Starbucks locations around the country are offering a buy one, get one free deal for all hot or iced macchiatos.

Click here for more information. 

