Millennials Just Realized How to Get Free TV: the Antenna

Even though we may not understand Hulu and Snapchat, we can at least say we know how to get FREE TV right?

A 28 years old Millennial, named Dan Sisco just recently discovered “rabbit ears” that allows him to access half a dozen major TV channels, completely for free.

Now reading this you’ve probably already said to yourself, “These kids are joking right???” NOPE.

According to a June survey by the National Association of Broadcasters, almost a third of Americans (29%) are unaware local TV is available for FREE.

Mr. Sisco, an M.B.A. student in Provo, Utah, made his discovery after inviting friends over to watch the Super Bowl in 2014. The online stream he found to watch the game didn’t have regular commercials—disappointing half of his guests who were only interested in the ads.

“An antenna was not even on my radar,” he said. He went online and discovered he could buy one for $20 and watch major networks like ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS free.

“I was just kind of surprised that this technology exists,” says Mr. Sisco, 28 years old. “It’s been awesome. It doesn’t log out and it doesn’t skip.”

Richard Schneider, founder of a St. Louis manufacturing company called Antennas Direct, says his occupation results in awkward small talk. “If I’m at a party and I tell people what I do for a living, they’ll say, ‘That’s still a thing?’ I’d think you’d be out of business by now.’”

Surprisingly, Schnider has sold 75,000 antennas in June alone.

Do you own “rabbit ears” or did you have them growing up? Let us know!

Read more here.