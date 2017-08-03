Man Buys All Of Wife’s Gifts By Secretly Stalking Her Pinterest Page

In 99.9999% of cases, online stalking isn’t a romantic gesture so much as it is a public admission of one’s creepiness. But HERE’S the one time it worked.

A 29-year-old guy named Jordan from Westfield, New Jersey just tweeted his method for always buying the perfect gifts for his wife TyAnna. He STALKS her Pinterest page under a secret profile . . . sees what she’s into . . . and picks gifts based on that.

Now that he’s admitted it online and it’s going viral, TyAnna knows . . . but she told Buzzfeed, quote, “I thought it was really sweet, but I wasn’t surprised, because Jordan really goes the extra mile to make me happy.”

Click Here to get all the details on his online snooping.