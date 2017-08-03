KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Krispy Kreme Offers Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut!!

Trish August 3, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Doughnuts, Krispy Kreme, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Starting Friday you can get a Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut at Krispy Kreme!  According to Krispy Kreme, “The Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.” The Reese’s doughnuts were previously released in Australia last year, but this is the time they’ll be available in the U.S. But it’s only available for a limited time! Find a Krispy Kreme location here. 

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live