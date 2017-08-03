Krispy Kreme Offers Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut!!

Starting Friday you can get a Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut at Krispy Kreme! According to Krispy Kreme, “The Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.” The Reese’s doughnuts were previously released in Australia last year, but this is the time they’ll be available in the U.S. But it’s only available for a limited time! Find a Krispy Kreme location here.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is about to hit Krispy Kreme https://t.co/iMvRfHCYEt pic.twitter.com/0kB8DeDooZ — Mashable (@mashable) August 2, 2017