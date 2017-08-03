KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Gwen Stefani Is Releasing a Christmas Album

August 3, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Christmas, Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani is reportedly working on a Christmas album. Entertainment Tonight reports that the No Doubt frontwoman has registered a handful of holiday-themed song titles, including one she co-wrote with her boyfriend Blake Shelton. The track titles are “Christmas Eve,” “My Gift Is You,” “Under the Christmas Lights,” “When I Was a Little Girl,” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The latter lists Blake Shelton as a songwriter. According to a source, Stefani’s Christmas record will be released this fall.

Click here for more details. 

 

