Gwen Stefani Is Releasing a Christmas Album

Gwen Stefani is reportedly working on a Christmas album. Entertainment Tonight reports that the No Doubt frontwoman has registered a handful of holiday-themed song titles, including one she co-wrote with her boyfriend Blake Shelton. The track titles are “Christmas Eve,” “My Gift Is You,” “Under the Christmas Lights,” “When I Was a Little Girl,” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The latter lists Blake Shelton as a songwriter. According to a source, Stefani’s Christmas record will be released this fall.

