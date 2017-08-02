KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

What Does The Tooth Fairy Do With All Those Teeth?

August 2, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: baby teeth, tooth fairy
(freeimages.com)

Let’s say your kid loses a tooth. The “tooth fairy” visits, leaving behind a little something for your kiddo under their pillow, and the famous fairy takes the tooth and … does what with it?

To all the “tooth fairies” out there — what do you do with your kids’ baby teeth after they’re given to the tooth fairy? Do you keep them? Perhaps in a keepsake box like this:

 

screen shot 2017 08 02 at 3 25 51 pm What Does The Tooth Fairy Do With All Those Teeth?

Or this:

index What Does The Tooth Fairy Do With All Those Teeth?

There’s also the made-to-order human teeth necklace route… Yikes.

In all seriousness — do you hide your kids’ baby teeth away somewhere else? Or do you throw them away?

We’re curious to know!

