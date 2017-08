Someone posted a montage of the best viral videos of the year so far. We’d seen most of them already. Like the girl in Canada who got yanked into the water by a sea lion in May . . . and an Amtrak train in New York that blasted people with snow back in March.

But there are a few in there you might have missed, like a guy who used a pressure washer in June to clean an INSANE amount of dead mayflies off his driveway.