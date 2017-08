According to a new survey by CareerBuilder, 61% of people now say the 9-to-5 workday is DEAD . . . because it’s so easy for our bosses or our clients to reach us during our off hours.

That’s up from 59% last year.

And in big cities, the phenomenon is especially bad. 73% of people in D.C. think the 9-to-5 workday is dead . . . and so do 68% in Boston and L.A., 66% in New York and 62% in Dallas.

Do you work a 9-to-5 job? Let us know and if you keep KEZK on at work we loved to give you a shout out!

Follow us on Facebook!