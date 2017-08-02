KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Pics of Baby and Giant Poodle Go Viral

Trish August 2, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: baby, cute photos, Dogs, Pets, Poodle

O.M.G. I am dying over this…and so is the internet!! Mame is a 1-year-old girl whose become an Instagram sensation. Why? Because her grandparents keep posting photos and video of the toddler interacting with their three giant standard poodles, Qoo, Riku and Gaku. One photo depicts the baby girl riding a poodle like a dog, while in another, a poodle wearing glasses peers over Mame’s shoulder as she reads the newspaper. Even when Mame stands up, the poodles are twice her size. Could this be any cuter????

 

