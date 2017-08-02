KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Matthew McConaughey reacts to the news that Sam Shepard passed away

Greg Hewitt August 2, 2017 8:11 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Matthew McConaughey, Sam Sheppard

Video has gone viral of Matthew McConaughey learning about the death of actor Sam Shepard as he walked the red carpet for the upcoming film Dark Tower.

“Sam Shepard moved on?” he asks an Associated Press reporter when asked about Shepard’s death.

McConaughey, who worked with Shepard on the 2012 film Mud, appears shaken at the news.

“Look, I’m not going to trivialize that situation, I just heard about it for the first time.  Great writer, great mind. Alright, see you in the next one, Sam.” 

Shepard died last Thursday following complications from Lou Gehrig’s disease.

