The internet is a fun and crazy thing isn’t it?

Well this website is awesome-sauce!

Go to your url and type Dinneris.co/YOURNAME and it will bring up a recipe based on your name and what you should have for dinner tonight.

For example: Dinneris.co/Trish

Pretty cool right?! The best part you can try out other people’s name and it takes the hassle out of figuring out what is for dinner tonight.

Click here to find our your recipe!