WATCH: All-Star Trailer for Carpool Karaoke Series

Trish August 1, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Alicia Keys, Carpool Karaoke, Gwyneth Paltrow, James Corden, Miley Cyrus

Carpool Karaoke: The Series premieres on Apple Music on August 8, and from the looks of a new trailer, James Corden’s 16-episode Late Late Show spinoff will be as star-studded as it gets. Among the celebrities who groove to Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” in the trailer are: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Miley and Noah Cyrus, Shaquille O’Neal, John Legend, Alicia Keys, and John Cena. It looks great but will you sign up for Apple Music just to watch it???

