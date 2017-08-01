Voice of Caring: Paraquad

Who We Serve: We work with people of all ages – from children who might have a disability to senior citizens. We assist people who have a wide variety of disabilities, including physical, cognitive, visual, auditory and mental/emotional.

Personal Care Attendant Services: Our program ensures people with disabilities are able to arrange and receive any personal care attendant services they need to live safely in the home setting of their choice, all back by the experience and support of Paraquad.

Donate: With your help, Paraquad provides its expert services for people with disabilities at low or no cost to ensure everyone who needs help can get it. More than 80 percent of our participants live on an income of less than $20,000.

Our Impact in St. Louis: Paraquad has been empowering people with disabilities for more than 45 years. Our tagline – The Disability Experts – is more than just a catchy slogan. More than 100 employees are working hard every day to change the conversation about disabilities in St. Louis. In 2016, Paraquad provided services to more than 2,500 people with disabilities in the St. Louis region.

