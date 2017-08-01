Trish Gazall Covers MAX Magazine

So…this happened. Being on the cover is a first for me. Thanks to St. Louis’ newest mag, MAX for thinking I’m cover worthy.

I know we don’t need makeup to look or feel good (right?) but this sure felt good! I think every woman should have a stylist do their hair and makeup for one day. And especially a couple weeks before they turn 44..ish 🙂 We thought we would show you the behind the scenes look of what it takes to put together a photoshoot since I had never been on one either.

Thanks to MAX! Please pick up a copy and support local!! Click here for their site. And a BIG thanks to Kate Clark!! She did my hair and makeup all day. You can find her here. And the clothes!!! I loved that white linen dress!! The clothes were from Fauxgerty in the Central West End.