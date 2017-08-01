KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

The Office Buzzwords We Hate The Most

August 1, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: at work station, Careers, Jobs, office buzzwords
(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Here are the office buzzwords we HATE the most, according to a new survey.

A new survey asked people for their least favorite office buzzwords, and here are the six best ones that made the list…

1. “Let’s touch base.”

2. “Game changer.”

3. “No brainer.”

4. “Mission statement.”

5. “Pick it up and run with it.”

6. “Let’s get our ducks in a row.”

There are also a few on the list we’ve never heard before, like…

“Blue sky thinking,” which means creative but unrealistic ideas . . . “thought shower,” which is a new way of saying brainstorm . . . and “punch a puppy,” which is doing something bad for the greater good.

