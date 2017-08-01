The Metro Show: Margo Sutter of Equus Rescue

The career of a race horse is similar to that of a professional athlete. KEZK’s Stel Pontikes talks with Margo Sutter, founder and director of Equus Rescue & Therapy in Millstadt, Illinois, about her unique background as a former race horse owner who now rescues horses after their racing career is over. That career may last as little as 3 or 4 years, and yet a horse can live as long as 40 years. What happens to them after their short racing career is over? The sad reality is that many race horses wind up on kill trucks for transport to certain death in Mexico and Canada. Equus Rescue provides therapy, rehabilitation, and adoption services for horses from various backgrounds, including former race horses from well-known race tracks around the country. Equus believes that no horse should be denied a second career or a dignified retirement. A noble life deserves a second chance.

