Andy Grammer is officially a father!

Andy and his wife Aijia welcomed a baby girl and her name is Louisiana K Grammer!

According to People, she born on Friday, July 28th, at 4:33 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 20½ inches in length.

They plan to call her “Louie” for short! Congrats to the first time parents!