Billy Joel Had a Massive Meltdown on Stage 30 Years Ago in Moscow

Greg Hewitt July 31, 2017 9:44 AM By Greg Hewitt
You may not, since it hasn’t been heavily talked about since, but this is about as mad as you’re going to see an artist on stage…ever.

It happened in 1987, when Billy Joel was attempting to bridge the gap between the United States and Ronald’s Reagan’s evil empire, the Soviet Union.

“He was like a pressure cooker, ready to explode”, said his wife at the time, Christie Brinkley.

“When am I gonna take control, get a hold of my emotions? STOP LIGHTING THE AUDIENCE!
Why does it always seem to hit me in the middle of the ni-i-ight? STOP IT!
You told me there’s a number I can always dial for assistance. LET ME DO MY SHOW FOR CHRISSAKE!”

Vice has a great story about it, Click Here to read.

