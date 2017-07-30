Viral Photo of an Elderly Man Feeding His Wife

Brent Kelley, a pastor from Nashville, Tennessee, has a story that will make your heart melt. “Today I took the kids to the pool and we stopped for ice cream on the way home,” wrote the father of five in a Facebook post published on Monday, June 24.

As the family was pulling out of the Sonic Drive-In parking lot, Kelley, 34, saw something that made him pause. “I realized that this elderly man man beside me was sitting outside his car door, spoon feeding his wife ice cream . . . He draped a towel over her and slowly fed his bride in the 98 degree temperature,” wrote Kelley. “It was a beautiful display of love.”

Kelley took a picture of the heartwarming moment and shared it to his Facebook, where quickly went viral.

This isn’t the first time the sweet couple have been noticed at Sonic. Local news station WKRN posted similar photos of the husband and wife that were submitted by viewers after the story grabbed national attention.