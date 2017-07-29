Marine Dog With Cancer Gets Hero’s Farewell

A Marine dog who served three tours in Afghanistan received a hero’s farewell in Michigan on Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, the 10-year-old black lab named Cena was recently diagnosed with bone cancer and the celebration of his life was organized by his owner, Lance Corporal Jeff Young. Hundreds of people attended the tear-filled farewell. Cena was then euthanized and carried off in a flag-draped coffin. Young was paired with the bomb-sniffing dog in combat in 2009 and 2010 and adopted him in 2014. Cena then helped Young with his PTSD as a service dog.