Wine Lovers Absolutely Need This Necklace

What’s as good as drinking your wine? Wearing it, of course. The hottest trend of 2017 is wearable wine and this necklace confirms it. This isn’t just a necklace with a tiny wine glass pendant; this is a necklace with an actual wine glass.

The hands-free wine glass holder is made by WineYoke, and regardless of its $7-for-two price tag, it will likely be the most valuable piece of jewelry you’ll ever own.

Photo credit: AMAZON

Neoprene Stemstrap Wine Glass Holder, HOMEANDWINE.COM (Is available on Amazon), $9

BUY NOW

Socializing has never been easier — no accidental wine glass droppings while trying to hold your phone, dance, and take selfies.