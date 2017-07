Olympic champion Simone Biles shared a video that shows the loopy aftermath of her wisdom teeth removal procedure. In the clip, Biles sleepily drives an imaginary car, honking her pretend horn at passerby. You know–just another day at the dentist’s office.

uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! 😂 Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017