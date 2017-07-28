Stephen King’s Child-Killing Clown Returns in Latest Trailer

Andrés Muschietti’s new adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel It is due out in September, and it just got its first full trailer.

The full trailer is made up of a lot of footage we’ve seen before, mainly Pennywise the Clown luring a young boy into a storm drain and the classic vintage coming-of-age shot of pre-teens riding bikes around. The main addition here is the hint that these kids will team up to uncover a curse and conspiracy: “All the bad things that happen in this town are because of one thing.” If you’ve read the novel, I guess you already know that. But the final 20 seconds of this trailer is a montage of nightmares, including a toilet full of blood and everyone’s worst nightmare: a room full of clowns.