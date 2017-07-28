Seinfeld Tops List of Highest Paid Comedians

Thanks mainly to lucrative syndication royalties and a deal with Netflix, Jerry Seinfeld is the world’s top-paid comedian, earning $69 million between June 2016 and June of this year. But perhaps more noteworthy is fifth-ranked Amy Schumer, who became the first female comic to crack Forbes‘ list (click here to see), which is as follows:
- Jerry Seinfeld, $69 million
- Chris Rock, $57M
- Louis C.K., $52M
- Dave Chappelle, $47M
- Amy Schumer, $37.5M
- Kevin Hart, $32.5M
- Jim Gaffigan, $30.5M
- Terry Fator, $18.5M
- Jeff Dunham, $15.5M
- Sebastian Maniscalo, $15M