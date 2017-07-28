KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Seinfeld Tops List of Highest Paid Comedians

Trish July 28, 2017 10:25 AM
Thanks mainly to lucrative syndication royalties and a deal with Netflix, Jerry Seinfeld is the world’s top-paid comedian, earning $69 million between June 2016 and June of this year. But perhaps more noteworthy is fifth-ranked Amy Schumer, who became the first female comic to crack Forbes‘ list (click here to see), which is as follows:
  1. Jerry Seinfeld, $69 million
  2. Chris Rock, $57M
  3. Louis C.K., $52M
  4. Dave Chappelle, $47M
  5. Amy Schumer, $37.5M
  6. Kevin Hart, $32.5M
  7. Jim Gaffigan, $30.5M
  8. Terry Fator, $18.5M
  9. Jeff Dunham, $15.5M
  10. Sebastian Maniscalo, $15M
