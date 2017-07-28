KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Listen to Win St. Louis Cardinals Tickets

July 28, 2017 8:00 AM
(Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves

Contest Ends: Friday, August 4, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK July 31st-August 4th and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves game on Friday, August 11, 2017, at 7:15 p.m., at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals host the Braves the weekend of August 11th through the 13th, and there are great giveaways all weekend long, including a replica of the 1987 mystery jersey! You won’t know who’s on your jersey until you enter Busch Stadium! Get your tickets today at cardinals.com/promotions.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, August 4, 2017 Read the official contest rules. 

